Cooper Financial Group Purchases 892 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,831. The company has a market capitalization of $195.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.42. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

