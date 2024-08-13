Cooper Financial Group Raises Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after purchasing an additional 791,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 9,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,114,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,933 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 814,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 628,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 581,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. 617,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,242. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $33.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
