Cooper Financial Group Raises Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after purchasing an additional 791,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 9,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,114,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,933 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 814,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 628,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 581,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. 617,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,242. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $33.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.