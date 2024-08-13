Cooper Financial Group Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.88. 88,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,660. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $129.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.20.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

