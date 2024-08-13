Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 58.2% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,896,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,448,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.