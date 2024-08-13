Cooper Financial Group Sells 3,309 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.60. The company had a trading volume of 318,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.64.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

