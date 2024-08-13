Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Core One Labs Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLABF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415. Core One Labs has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.
Core One Labs Company Profile
