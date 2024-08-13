Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the July 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,820. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

