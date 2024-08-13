Critical Comparison: First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and First National of Nebraska’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $635.19 million 3.23 -$1.90 billion ($3.33) -3.92 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First National of Nebraska has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banc of California.

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $120.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Banc of California pays out -12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Banc of California has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banc of California and First National of Nebraska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 5 3 0 2.38 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $15.69, suggesting a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California -21.99% 2.12% 0.17% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Banc of California beats First National of Nebraska on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, construction, refinancing, renovation, and on-going operation of commercial real estate properties; commercial real estate mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, and real estate construction and land loans; commercial loans and leases, such as equipment finance, other asset-based, venture capital, secured business, warehouse, and other lending services; small business administration loans; and consumer loans comprising personal, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company offers international banking, multi-state deposit, and asset and investment management services, as well as cash and treasury management services; and online, mobile, remote deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves small and middle-market businesses, venture capital firms, non-profit organizations, business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

