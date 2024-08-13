Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $154.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Crocs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $4,572,263. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at $1,130,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Down 1.5 %

Crocs stock opened at $130.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.81. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.