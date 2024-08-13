Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.53.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.64. 465,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,066. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average is $102.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.