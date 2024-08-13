CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 172.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,731,290. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.