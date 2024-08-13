CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,316 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.50. 8,740,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,800,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

