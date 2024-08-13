Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.35. The stock had a trading volume of 280,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,421. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.58 and a 200-day moving average of $279.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 53.29%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.