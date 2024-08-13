CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $310.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.83.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $270.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -423.28 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $148.01 and a one year high of $284.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.89.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $1,230,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 61,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

