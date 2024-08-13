D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,886,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,575,000 after buying an additional 44,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $532.41 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $504.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.00. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

