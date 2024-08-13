D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 52 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Invesco LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.29.

Progressive Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.58 and a 200 day moving average of $204.99. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $124.06 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,836,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

