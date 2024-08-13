D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EME traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $355.80. 208,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,614. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.50 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

