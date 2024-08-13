D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of RH stock traded down $6.19 on Monday, hitting $245.45. The stock had a trading volume of 364,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,264. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $388.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

