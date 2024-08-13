D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.91. 1,794,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $312,033.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,365 shares of company stock worth $3,509,502. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

