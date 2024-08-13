D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOCT. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $838,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the period.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.1 %

IOCT stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

