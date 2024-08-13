D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 13 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after buying an additional 243,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ASML by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,951,000 after buying an additional 203,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $7.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $852.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,217. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $336.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $983.40 and its 200 day moving average is $954.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

