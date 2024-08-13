D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 9,231 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

