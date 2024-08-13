Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 83.8% in July

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the July 15th total of 174,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of DKILY stock remained flat at $11.57 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 811,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,207. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

