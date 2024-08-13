DataHighway Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.85 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $4,008.30 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.03592337 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,627.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

