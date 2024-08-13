Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.38 and last traded at $101.33. 5,733,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,171,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.27.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

