Destra Network (DSYNC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.52 Million

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Destra Network has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Destra Network has a market capitalization of $212.15 million and $1.52 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Destra Network token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Destra Network

Destra Network’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 942,824,508 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.22165547 USD and is down -7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,395,101.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

