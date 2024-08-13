Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Target Price to $36.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s current price.

WMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

WMG stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 94.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.