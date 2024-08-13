Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,948 ($37.64).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.33) to GBX 3,640 ($46.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.75) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.30) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,500 ($31.92) to GBX 2,100 ($26.81) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,379 ($43.14). The stock has a market cap of £54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,698.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,522.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,734.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.41. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,625.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($33.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.60 ($10,584.27). 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

