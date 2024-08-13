Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.25.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded down $5.41 on Tuesday, hitting $195.88. 528,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,080. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

