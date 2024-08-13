DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 8th Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,339 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 1.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 222.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 171 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 141.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336 in the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,867. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $234.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

