DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $227.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $227.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.05.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.3 %
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods
In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,035.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,480 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 57.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,126 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
