Diversified Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Diversified Royalty Trading Up 0.7 %
TSE:DIV traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.84. 159,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$2.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$468.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIV. CIBC lowered shares of Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut Diversified Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
About Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.
