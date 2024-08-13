Divi Hits Market Cap of $6.52 Million (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Divi has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Divi has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $233,391.07 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00035631 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,983,936,339 coins. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,983,205,112.643544. The last known price of Divi is 0.00162416 USD and is down -6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $213,656.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

