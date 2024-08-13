Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFLIW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Dragonfly Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

