Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ DFLIW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Dragonfly Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
About Dragonfly Energy
