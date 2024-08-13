Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$17.25

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on D.UN. Desjardins raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.00.

TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,633. The stock has a market cap of C$289.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.66. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$27.30.

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$233,184.00. In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total value of C$27,201.00. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 12,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$233,184.00. Insiders acquired a total of 91,200 shares of company stock worth $1,692,583 in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

