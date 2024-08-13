Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$17.25

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on D.UN. Desjardins raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$233,184.00. In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total value of C$27,201.00. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 12,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$233,184.00. Insiders acquired a total of 91,200 shares of company stock worth $1,692,583 in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.