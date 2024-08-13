Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

DRQ stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $508.04 million, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $120.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $2,047,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 71,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 565,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

