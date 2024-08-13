Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Jerry L. Redondo Sells 3,300 Shares

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ducommun Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE DCO traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, reaching $65.52. 99,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,875. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.19 million, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Ducommun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 57,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Ducommun by 535.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ducommun by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

