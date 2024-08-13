Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Update

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DURYY remained flat at $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $5.94.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, air supply, and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; and assembly and test stands and calibration stations for brakes, electronics, and chassis geometry.

