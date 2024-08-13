Dymension (DYM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.18 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Dymension has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a market capitalization of $314.64 million and $22.18 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,031,106,857 coins and its circulating supply is 195,847,910 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,031,068,377 with 195,788,571 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.4848342 USD and is up 16.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $27,997,985.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

