Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.46. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

