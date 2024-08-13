Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDOG opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

