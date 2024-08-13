Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 73,272 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,930 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1882 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

