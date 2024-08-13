Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 872.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

