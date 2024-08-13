Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $896,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,118,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,909. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

