Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Waters by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Down 0.1 %

WAT opened at $333.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.15 and its 200-day moving average is $322.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.