Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 433,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

