Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 15,025 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 78,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 519,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 27,288 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 165,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,458,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after acquiring an additional 480,026 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. 830,900 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

