Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 993 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.96. 475,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

