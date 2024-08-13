Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. 55,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,862. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.