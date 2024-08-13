Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $358.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.05 and a 200-day moving average of $350.28.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.